Santa and Mrs. Claus will again make an appearance at this year’s Winter Jubilee taking place in historic Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Christmas tree lighting downtown Abbotsford set for Dec. 3

Historic downtown will host Winter Jubilee festival with Santa, ice carving and more

Santa Claus is returning to historic downtown Abbotsford on Dec. 3.

The Winter Jubilee is back and this year will include visits and photos with the big guy as part of the four-hour festival.

Hosted by the Downtown Abbotsford Business Association, the event also features an ice-carving demonstration, live music, cookie decorating, a beverage lounge, a place to write a letter to Santa, face painting, and even a clothing drive.

Stores will be open and vendors will be on site, along with food trucks and a snow globe you can walk into.

It all kicks off at 4 p.m. in the heart of historic downtown with live music on stage at West Railway Street and Essendene Avenue.

Musical performances include Ryan McAllister, Miss Shauna, the Valley Echo Choir and more. The welcoming ceremony starts at 5:50 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Pictures with Santa run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and then 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For a map and more information, visit the Downtown Business Association’s website.

Here’s a look back at the last Winter Jubilee, held in 2019.

READ MORE: 65-foot Christmas tree, holiday show shelved at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

