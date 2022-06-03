David and Angeline Errington won big on a scratch ticket bought at FreshCo in Chilliwack. (B.C. Lotteries photo)

Chilliwack couple wins $50,000 on scratch ticket

Angeline and David Errington said they experienced a flood of emotions discovering they’d won

A Chilliwack couple are $50,000 richer after winning big on a B.C. Lotteries Scratch and Win ticket.

Angeline and David Errington said they experienced “a whole flood of emotions” playing Lucky Letters and discovering they scored the game’s top prize.

“We just started laughing and we couldn’t stop, and then we wanted to start crying,” David recalled.

“It was overwhelming, emotional, mind-boggling and heart-stopping,” Angeline added.

Angeline was the one who settled in at the kitchen table to do the scratching. At first, she was underwhelmed.

“I scratched the last letter and thought it was $5,” she said. “I looked again and thought it was $50 and during one final look realized it was too many zeros.”

David was outside cutting grass when Angeline walked out of their house beaming.

“We looked that ticket over three times before it sank in,” he said. “We saw the $50,000 winner and thought, ‘Yes! It’s real!’”

The pair plan to share the money with their children and are also looking forward to a holiday.

They purchased the ticket from FreshCo on Yale Road.

