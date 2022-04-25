Chilliwack’s David Lee Roth impersonator’s Charter delay application rejected

David Kuntz-Angel was convicted of the most serious charges he faced involving sex with an underage girl in August 2019, but on Nov. 19, 2019 he applied for a mistrial. His retrial began on June 8, 2020, was delayed, and continued in November 2020 but on July 21, 2021 a judge determined the complainant was too ill to continue with cross examination. (Twitter/Brantford Expositor)

And on it goes.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a claim of unreasonable delay in the ongoing sexual assault trial of David Kuntz-Angel.

The case has been unusual for a number of reasons, not least of which is because Kuntz-Angel is known from B.C. to Ontario for pretending to be American rock star David Lee Roth, a name listed as one of his aliases in court files.

After a 20-day trial in 2019, Kuntz-Angel was convicted of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, one count each of assault and uttering threats.

The crimes were alleged to have taken place in Chilliwack and Hope.

Kuntz-Angel faced 12 charges in total. He was alleged to have groomed the complainant from the age of eight to 19 when she complained to police.

Justice Neill Brown acquitted him in 2019 of sexual exploitation, sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, and one count of procuring. But he convicted Kuntz-Angel of the most serious charges, including sexual interference.

But the case was not over yet.

Prior to the sentencing, the case was reassigned to a different judge, and Kuntz-Angel’s lawyer Chantal Paquette applied for a mistrial questioning the mental faculties of Justice Brown.

That mistrial was declared, and the entire proceedings began again in 2020. Incidentally, the B.C. Supreme Court announced the retirement of Justice Brown on May 27, 2020.

READ MORE: Mistrial declared in Chilliwack’s David Lee Roth impersonator underage sex case – Jan. 22, 2020

READ MORE: Alleged sex crime victim of Chilliwack’s David Lee Roth impersonator can’t continue to testify – July 30, 2021

A new trial was ordered, but then on July 21, 2021, Justice Terence Schultes ruled that the victim, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was unable to continue with further cross-examination.

Defence then filed an application to have the victim’s testimony excluded from the trial due to a lack of complete cross-examination. On Nov. 1, 2021, Justice Schultes dismissed that application allowing transcripts of her prior testimony from the first trial to be used.

Kuntz-Angel then asked to have the charges dropped, a so-called Jordan application under section 11(b) of the Charter.

On April 22, Justice Schultes dismissed the Jordan application, meaning the retrial can now go ahead.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man charged with sexual misconduct says he was beaten up in jail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Crown counsel Wendy Dawson is using evidence from 11 witnesses at the first trial, along with the victim’s video-recorded and transcribed statements.

The Crown’s case was almost over by Thursday (March 3) with further trial dates scheduled for May, June and into August.

The continuation of the trial, however, is contingent on the outcome of Thursday’s Jordan application to drop the charges due to unreasonable delay.

BC Supreme CourtchilliwackCops and Courts