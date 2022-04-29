The most recent photos of child sex offender Shaun Deacon were released by the Abbotsford Police Department on April 21.

Child sex offender in Abbotsford charged with breaching his conditions

Shaun Deacon remains in custody after alleged breaches on April 27

Child sex offender Shaun Deacon, who was released in Abbotsford in March, is now back in custody after allegedly breaching his court-ordered conditions.

According to the provincial court database, the alleged breaches took place on Wednesday (April 27) in Abbotsford. The file is being handled by the RCMP, and The Abbotsford News has reached out to the agency for more information.

Deacon remains in custody at this time.

The APD issued a public warning about Deacon on March 18, the day he was being released from Matsqui Institution. They did not indicate in which area of the city Deacon would be living.

He was released from prison because he had served his full sentence of three years and eight months for three breaches of his long-term supervision order in July 2018.

RELATED: One of nation’s ‘most notorious child molesters’ being released in Abbotsford

According to Parole Board of Canada documents, those breaches included Deacon having electronic devices (which he wasn’t supposed to have) being found in his work locker.

Also found in the locker were a folding knife, a black duty belt similar to what police wear, sex toys (including restraints) and “a large quantity of cold/flu and cough medicine, which, if provided to children, could make them sleepy or groggy.”

Deacon had also accessed the internet several times and had images of children under 16, including some fully naked, the documents state.

Deacon has convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

He was briefly jailed again on April 5 of this year after being charged with shoplifting at a business in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way. But he was released April 7 on court-ordered conditions.

RELATED: Child sex offender charged with theft in Abbotsford is again released from custody

His conditions when living in the community include a lifetime ban from attending public parks, swimming areas, school grounds, daycare centres, playgrounds or community centres where kids under the age of 14 are present or are expected to be present.

He also has a lifetime ban from working or volunteering in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under 14 years old.

Deacon also has a ban on contact with kids under the age of 16 and is prohibited from possessing any electronics that can access the internet.


