Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale

Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police

Surrey RCMP reminding people to make sure children aren’t left unattended by open windows

Surrey RCMP say a child was taken to hospital after falling out a townhouse window in Cloverdale Wednesday (June 29).

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said police were called to the 7000-block of 180 Street around 1 p.m. to help B.C. Emergency Health Services after the child fell. Ghag said police didn’t know the extent of the child’s injuries and didn’t have an update as of Thursday morning (June 30).

Surrey RCMP is once again reminding people about safety around open windows during the warm summer months.

“It’s a good reminder for anyone with even pets and small children to just make sure they’re not left unattended,” said Ghag.

She added there are safety railings and other products people can get to guard the windows, so a fall can be avoided.

“The screens are so light and flimsy.”

