The pair — a Burnaby man and a Chilliwack woman — are facing charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and a breach of previous release conditions (for the man) after Hope RCMP discovered that the vehicle they fled in (a large white cube van) was stolen from Burnaby just before Thursday midnight (March 30). (File photo by Advocate staff)

The pair — a Burnaby man and a Chilliwack woman — are facing charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and a breach of previous release conditions (for the man) after Hope RCMP discovered that the vehicle they fled in (a large white cube van) was stolen from Burnaby just before Thursday midnight (March 30). (File photo by Advocate staff)

Car theft ends in arrest in Hope

A man and woman are facing charges after stealing a van from Burnaby

Two car thieves should have been more on the “down-low” if they didn’t want to get arrested while traveling through Hope.

The pair — a Burnaby man and a Chilliwack woman — are facing charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and a breach of previous release conditions (for the man) after Hope RCMP discovered that the vehicle they fled in (a large white cube van) was stolen from Burnaby just before Thursday midnight (March 30).

The pair were arrested Thursday morning after police received reports of a disturbance at a truck stop in Silver Creek.

“Employees did a great job of reporting the incident to police and reporting the appropriate information and descriptions. The information allowed officers to quickly locate the suspects and take them into custody,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin.

“This again shows that people involved in criminal activity are finding their way to our community and we ask residents to continue to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to police.”

READ MORE: Surrey man arrested for theft and threatening store employee

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCommunityHopeRCMPtheftVehicles

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Second lease on life’: Kelowna man convicted of 2003 murder seeks early parole
Next story
One impaired driver rolls vehicle, another hits fire hydrant in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Sujjad Najat Jalal was the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack on April 1, 2023. This image is from a GoFundMe set up for his funeral costs. (GoFundMe)
Victim of homicide at Chilliwack cemetery was Vancouver drug dealer in his 20s

Sarah Pringle of Chilliwack is eager to see the transit strike end so she can get Handydart services again. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘How can they cripple the city this way?’ Chilliwack senior asks about Fraser Valley transit strike

Abbotsford mom Carolyn Breen has been fighting for her 12-year-old son Liam, who has autism, to have access to a proper education. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford mom fighting for 12-year-old autistic son’s right to an education

The UFV Cascades added eight recruits for the 2023 season. (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV men’s soccer team adds eight recruits