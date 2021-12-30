Eastbound crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack Thursday afternoon

Both eastbound lanes closed as of 2:30 p.m., cleared by 4 p.m.

A crash caused traffic delays on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack on Dec. 30, 2021. (Submitted)

Update: By 4 p.m. the scene was cleared by emergency crews.

A multi-vehicle crash involving trucks was causing serious delays on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC reported eastbound lanes closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 30).

The road is closed and there is no detour available.

An alternate route is available via Highways 9 and 7 to get to Hope.

Next update is expected at 3:30 p.m.

