Eastbound crash on Highway 1 east of Chilliwack Thursday afternoon

Update: By 4 p.m. the scene was cleared by emergency crews.
A multi-vehicle crash involving trucks was causing serious delays on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope Thursday afternoon.
DriveBC reported eastbound lanes closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 30).
The road is closed and there is no detour available.
An alternate route is available via Highways 9 and 7 to get to Hope.
Next update is expected at 3:30 p.m.
