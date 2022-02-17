Brad Vis opposed to invoking Emergencies Act

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis says he opposes the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. / File Photo

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis says he opposes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing protests in Ottawa.

In a written statement, Vis said the “Emergencies Act is designed for use in only the most extreme emergencies. The current situation in Ottawa simply does not meet the criteria outlined in the Act.”

He pointed out that border blockades in BC, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario have been “peacefully resolved by law enforcement” without the need for extraordinary powers.

“I support the right to peaceful protest, and I always will, but it is time for the protests in Ottawa to end. I trust that law enforcement will be able to find a peaceful resolution as they have at the border blockades,” said Vis, adding invoking the Emergencies Act sets a dangerous precedent and could lead to its abuse in the future.

The federal government invoked the national Emergencies Act on Monday to bring an end to the ongoing protests in Ottawa. It is the first time the act has been invoked since its creation in 1988.

The decision gives the government more power to address anti-vaccine mandate protesters including banning travel to protest zones and prohibiting people from bringing minors to the protests.