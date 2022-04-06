Police are investigation following a confrontation that unfolded in Whalley Tuesday (April 5) afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Bear spray used in Surrey fracas sparked by theft allegation

Police considering charges against several individuals

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a confrontation between several individuals in Whalley culminated in vehicle collisions and the deployment of bear spray.

According to a news release, the incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) in the 13500-block of Hilton Road.

Responding to numerous reports, Surrey RCMP “located four vehicles that had collided with one another, and several individuals who were suffering the effects of bear spray,” the news release states.

No serious injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: Home invader bear-sprays 2 teenage girls in their B.C. living room

Initial investigation, the release continues, indicates that the altercation stemmed from an allegation of theft on the part of the occupants of a red sedan.

“The occupants of three other vehicles confronted the other parties in an attempt to recover allegedly stolen property. During that confrontation several of the vehicles collided, and there is an allegation that some parties produced either bats or golf clubs, and damaged one of the vehicles, while other parties deployed bear spray.”

At the scene, a red Mazda could be seen with a smashed windshield and damage to both its front and rear ends, and multiple items were strewn across the roadway.

Police say all participants in the altercation have been identified, and charges are being considered against several individuals.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage in the area of Hilton Road from between 5-30 p.m. Tuesday, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-48755.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


