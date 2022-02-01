BC Hydro crews return to Sumas Prairie to complete restoration work

Numerous homes and properties on Sumas Prairie were submerged in floodwaters in November, as shown here in the area of Marion and Campbell roads. BC Hydro is in the area this week to complete restoration work. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

BC Hydro says it has inspected thousands of pieces of electrical equipment on Sumas Prairie following the devasting flooding in the region in November, and crews are returning to the area this week to complete restoration work.

The floods submerged many homes and electrical equipment, including utility poles and BC Hydro meters on customer properties.

In December, BC Hydro crews dealt with urgent electrical safety issues that posed an imminent threat, such a fire hazard.

“This week, crews are following up on the remaining issues, which include replacing BC Hydro meters on customer properties that were damaged but did not pose an imminent safety risk,” a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 1) states.

ALSO SEE: Incoming storms expected to bring outages, rising waters: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says the safety inspections and restoration work are required by Technical Safety BC and help protect the safety of the public, BC Hydro employees and contractors, and the electrical system.

“BC Hydro has been communicating directly with customers who may be impacted by the additional safety work this week,” the press release states.

“In some cases, in addition to damage to BC Hydro equipment, damage to customer equipment was also suspected. This requires an inspection by a licensed electrical contractor, in accordance with Technical Safety BC standards.”

Residents and businesses in the area who think their electrical equipment might be damaged should contact a licensed electrical contractor or call BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO.

ALSO SEE: Arctic outflow leads to new record for peak electricity demand: BC Hydro



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBCHydro