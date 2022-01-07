High winds are forecast to subside by Friday afternoon, but until then BC Ferries is keeping many vessels docked. (Black Press Media file photo)

High winds are forecast to subside by Friday afternoon, but until then BC Ferries is keeping many vessels docked. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between mainland and Vancouver Island amid high winds

Sailings as late as 2 p.m. are impacted for now

Multiple BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Thursday due to high winds.

From Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen the 9 and 11 a.m. have been cancelled, along with the noon sailing, while from the mainland the 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings were cancelled.

Traveling between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo, the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings were cancelled in both directions. Also affecting Nanaimo, the 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay have been cancelled in both directions.

The cancellations come amidst a wind warning from Environment Canada for Greater Victoria. The weather agency forecast southwesterly winds around 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, in the majority of the region for Friday morning and midday.

The winds are expected to subside by the afternoon.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues wind warning for Greater Victoria

READ MORE: B.C.’s south sees icy aftermath of snow storm

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater VictoriaNanaimoWindstorm

Previous story
VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack
Next story
BC Parks not assessing Othello Tunnels near Hope until conditions improve

Just Posted

Matsqui Community Hall in Matsqui Village. (Google Street View)
Tree-chipping and bottle drive at Matsqui Community Hall

A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack

Ice brought down trees and power lines throughout Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

Mandeep Wirk captured this photo on Thursday (Jan. 6) of frost encrusted on the window of her home. Icy conditions continued in the Fraser Valley overnight and into Friday morning in some areas.
Another snow day for schools in Abbotsford and Mission