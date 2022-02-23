The new Baron’s Bistro in Abbotsford has a grand re-opening set for Friday (Feb. 25). (Submitted)

The new Baron’s Bistro in Abbotsford has a grand re-opening set for Friday (Feb. 25). (Submitted)

Baron’s Bistro set for Abbotsford grand re-opening

Longtime restaurant located near YXX rebranded earlier this year under new ownership

A longtime staple in the Abbotsford restaurant scene is back and the newly redesigned Baron’s Bistro hosts a grand re-opening on Friday (Feb. 25) from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Formerly known as Red Baron Pub, Red Baron Bar and Grill, the Baron Bar and Grill and a number of other names, the establishment rebranded earlier this year and had a soft launch in January.

The new Baron’s Bistro offers lunch and dinner and a variety of dishes including steak, rib eye, chicken, fish, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and starters.

The fully licensed restaurant is located at 1276 Tower Street close to the Abbotsford International Airport, and the Baron’s Bistro website states that one of the unique features to the establishment is the ability for diners to watch planes takeoff and land while experiencing a meal. They also offer private dining rooms and the ability to order food online.

Friday will see customers receive their first drink for free as part of the grand re-opening.

For more information, visit baronsbistro.com.

abbotsfordFoodFood & Dining

Previous story
Vancouver police say 60 assaults reported over Family Day weekend
Next story
MV Zim Kingston’s lost cargo containers still a deep concern for B.C. coast

Just Posted

Condo and apartment developments are among the multi-family developments that are the focus of residential construction in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Residential housing in Abbotsford focuses on multi-family development

The new Baron’s Bistro in Abbotsford has a grand re-opening set for Friday (Feb. 25). (Submitted)
Baron’s Bistro set for Abbotsford grand re-opening

‘Poppies By The Lake’ by Sharyn Olfert.
‘Power of Colour’ exhibition brightens Chilliwack Cultural Centre art gallery

Const. Aaron Courtney hold a portrait of his late police dog Koda at his home in Chilliwack on Feb. 17, 2022. He, along with partner Sgt. Jason Martens and their wives started Support Retired Legends, a business which raises money for a charity called Ned’s Wish which provides financial support to help pay for the medical bills of retired service dogs. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Former Chilliwack K9 handler injured in hit-and-run now raising funds to help retired police dogs