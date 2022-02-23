Baron’s Bistro set for Abbotsford grand re-opening

Longtime restaurant located near YXX rebranded earlier this year under new ownership

The new Baron’s Bistro in Abbotsford has a grand re-opening set for Friday (Feb. 25). (Submitted)

A longtime staple in the Abbotsford restaurant scene is back and the newly redesigned Baron’s Bistro hosts a grand re-opening on Friday (Feb. 25) from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Formerly known as Red Baron Pub, Red Baron Bar and Grill, the Baron Bar and Grill and a number of other names, the establishment rebranded earlier this year and had a soft launch in January.

The new Baron’s Bistro offers lunch and dinner and a variety of dishes including steak, rib eye, chicken, fish, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and starters.

The fully licensed restaurant is located at 1276 Tower Street close to the Abbotsford International Airport, and the Baron’s Bistro website states that one of the unique features to the establishment is the ability for diners to watch planes takeoff and land while experiencing a meal. They also offer private dining rooms and the ability to order food online.

Friday will see customers receive their first drink for free as part of the grand re-opening.

For more information, visit baronsbistro.com.

abbotsfordFoodFood & Dining