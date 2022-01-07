Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside speak about COVID-19 measures in B.C. schools at the Vancouver cabinet offices, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside speak about COVID-19 measures in B.C. schools at the Vancouver cabinet offices, Dec. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests for school staff when they arrive

Expansion to students with symptoms depends on supply: Henry

B.C. health officials expect to start receiving more rapid tests for COVID-19 from Health Canada next week, and the top priority is to test school staff with symptoms as full school operation resumes on Dec. 10.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday the self-administered rapid tests that are expected to start arriving can be used for students who have symptoms that may be COVID-19, to help parents decide when they should stay home for five days.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said delaying the full return to K-12 schools by a week has allowed school districts to prepare for the fast-spreading Omicron variant, including providing additional supplies of three-layer disposable masks that have been in use through the pandemic. At-home learning will likely be needed for some students, and staggered break times and other measures will be in effect, Whiteside said.

Students and parents should perform a daily health check before going to school and send a three-layer mask with their children if they are able to, Whiteside said.

