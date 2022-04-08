B.C.’s police watchdog called out to Surrey

Surrey RCMP say officers have been in the area since 10 a.m.

Police on scene in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street on Friday (April 8, 2022). The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been called out to the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

B.C.’s police watchdog says it has been called out to a police incident in Surrey Friday (April 8).

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been alerted to the incident in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street in Whalley.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said officers were called to the area around 10 a.m. and there were still officers on scene around 12:30 p.m.

Munn, however, said she couldn’t disclose any more details.

“We’re on scene there but I’m not able to provide any further details,” she said. “There are still police in the area, yes.”

A week ago, the IIO was called to Surrey for another incident when a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed a man, just east of Bear Creek Park.

More to come.



