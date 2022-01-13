B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalization keeps climbing, 534 Thursday

7 more deaths, five more outbreaks in health care

B.C. public health teams reported 2,554 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with five new outbreaks in senior care facilities as the fast-spreading Omicron variant continued to outpace testing capacity.

There are 534 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up from 500 in the past 24 hours, and 102 of those patients in intensive care, the same total as Wednesday.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

