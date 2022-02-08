This car crashed into a Victoria apartment suite on Feb. 5. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

This car crashed into a Victoria apartment suite on Feb. 5. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

B.C. resident makes narrow escape as car plows through apartment living room wall

Neither the suite’s occupant nor the driver were injured in the Victoria crash

A Victoria resident left a room in their apartment on Saturday night unaware that moments later it would be filled with debris, dust and a mid-size sedan.

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 5, Victoria police got a report about a vehicle colliding with a building near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Fort Street. Once they arrived, officers found a vehicle had crashed into the building and fully entered a suite.

The suite’s occupant told police they left the room moments before the car came crashing into it. Neither the occupant nor the car’s driver were physically injured in the incident.

Police said impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, but they’re seeking any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Wet roads, driver error blamed for car landing on Oak Bay sidewalk

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVictoria

Previous story
Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree
Next story
Wait for Henry, Family Day for pandemic relief, B.C. premier says

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Mauro Ranallo (third from right) is the host of Beyond the Edge, a new reality series that debuts on March 16.
Abbotsford’s Mauro Ranallo hosting Beyond the Edge reality series

A still of a video of a man being handcuffed by an RCMP officer on Sardis Elementary school grounds on Feb. 8, 2022 a day after another school parent was banned from school property for repeatedly protesting. (Facebook)
Chilliwack parent banned from elementary school property for repeated ‘intimidating’ protests

James Stone was reported missing in Abbotsford on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 7.
Crews search for man whose vehicle was found at wastewater treatment plant in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Nic Petan celebrates a goal with teammates during the Canucks 8-5 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday (Feb. 7). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Green equals goals for the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday