COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

B.C. records 391 new COVID infections, ICU admissions increase by six

13 more British Columbians died from complications with the virus

B.C. is reporting 511 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, 79 of whom are in ICU.

Those numbers reflect the total amount of people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 and does not mean that each of them has been hospitalized because of the virus. The latest numbers released Thursday (March 3) continue a trend of declining hospitalizations, down from 517 yesterday. However, ICU admissions did increase by six.

Newly reported cases were down as well with 391 from across B.C. Interior Health led new infections with 100, followed by 88 in Fraser Health, 85 in Island Health, 75 in Northern Health and 43 in Vancouver Coastal Health. Testing in B.C. remains limited, so case counts are likey lower than the real prevalence of COVID in communities. Any positive cases found with rapid antigen tests must be self-reported to the BCCDC to be counted in official statistics.

13 new deaths were reported Thursday, four in Vancouver Coastal Health, four in Fraser Health, three in Interior Health and two in Northern Health.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Parkwood Court (Island Health). The outbreak at Rest Haven Lodge (Island Health) has been declared over.

Vaccination rates in B.C. remain largely the same, 90.6 per cent of eligible people aged five and over have at least one dose of vaccine and 86.3 per cent have two doses — 57.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received a third dose of vaccine.

