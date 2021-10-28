B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

B.C. premier undergoing surgery Friday for ‘growth in throat’

John Horgan says he’ll stay on the job as he recovers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is undergoing surgery on Friday, after a growth was discovered in his throat.

As a precaution, Horgan said he has appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as deputy premier, a position that was not filled after the 2020 B.C. election and cabinet appointments when former finance minister Carole James retired due to her own health issues.

Horgan said Farnworth will be available to fill in for him as he finds out more about his condition, which he said was discovered when he visited his doctor about discomfort in his neck. He’s waiting for more information on his conditions, noting “You’re not supposed to have growths in your throat.”

With characteristic humour, Horgan said the procedure may temprarily make it difficult for him to talk, for which his wife would appreciate at home.

Horgan noted that it’s not the first time he has been treated for cancer, and urged people to get a medical checkup if they notice a change in their health.

“I have been here before and I am not alone. People all around the province receive news like this every day,” Horgan said. “My message to all British Columbians is, please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, don’t put it off. Go see a doctor, go to an urgent and primary care centre to get it checked out as soon as you can.”

BC legislature

