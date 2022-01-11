A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. parents told to have a ‘low threshold’ for keeping sick kids home from school

Any fever should result in child staying home from the classroom

B.C.’s provincial health officer said that while it can be hard to distinguish a COVID-19 infection in children from another virus, parents should err on the side of caution and keep their children home.

“You know your kids,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Tuesday (Jan. 11), the first pandemic update since all kids returned to school the day before.

However, parents need a “low threshold” for keeping their children home, Henry added, noting that parents should consider their kids exposure risks and what else is happening in their social circles.

A runny nose can be a sign of many things, she said, but that children with any sort of fever must stay home.

More to come.

