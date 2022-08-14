Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

Lightning touched ground over 17,000 times

It was a stormy weekend across B.C.

BC Wildfire Service posted to Facebook to say the province was struck by lightning 17,830 times between Aug. 10 and 13.

August is said to be the most active lightning month in B.C. next to July.

According to BC Wildfire, the more than 17,000 lightning strikes ignited 140 fires.

Crews were prepared for the weather and the service says more than half of those new wildfires are now classified as out, being held, or under control.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresStorm

Previous story
Emergency crews, including search and rescue, respond to drowning at Cultus Lake

Just Posted

Cultus Lake in 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Emergency crews, including search and rescue, respond to drowning at Cultus Lake

Eli Gagne holds up his phone on Aug. 12, 2021 with a photo of his miniature pot-bellied pig Hamson who had to be re-homed as Fraser Valley Regional District bylaws do not permit livestock as pets within a residence or on real property. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Pigs as pets: Chilliwack man starts petition following death of illegal pet pig Hamson

An unidentified man worried about the salmon run in the Coquihalla River confronts TMX workers (kaska_cat/Tiktok)
Man worried about nearby fish confronts Trans Mountain construction workers at Coquihalla River

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Woman, 37, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford