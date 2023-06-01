B.C. gives $10M to parks foundation to expand programs

Provincial Environment Minister George Heyman announces $10 million in funding for the BC Parks Foundation outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Provincial Environment Minister George Heyman announces $10 million in funding for the BC Parks Foundation outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
A parks ambassdor hands a sticker to a student from Hillcrest Elementary outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)A parks ambassdor hands a sticker to a student from Hillcrest Elementary outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Jerry the moose hugs a student from Hillcrest Elementary outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)Jerry the moose hugs a student from Hillcrest Elementary outside Goldstream Nature House in Goldstream Provincial Park on June 1. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The province announced $10 million in funding for the BC Parks Foundation to help bolsters its programming.

Backed by the Goldstream Nature House and Mount Finlayson towering overhead, George Heyman, provincial environment minister, said B.C.’s parks have been an “incredibly successful engine to provide benefits for all living things, including humans, for generations to come.”

Some of the money for the foundation, established in 2017 as the official charitable partner of BC Parks, will go towards a re-established park ambassador program that runs youth programming and activities for kids visiting the parks.

Recently, the foundation launched its latest initiative – the 25×25 campaign to protect 25 per cent of B.C.’s land and waters by 2025.

So far, the province has protected around 20 per cent, according to Heyman, adding the foundation funding will be “incredibly helpful” in meeting the provincial government’s goal of protecting 30 per cent of British Columbia’s lands base by 2030.

RELATED: Climate change is threatening technical safety, says B.C.’s regulator

Goldstream Provincial ParkProvincial GovernmentWest Shore

Previous story
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork
Next story
New B.C. e-bike rebate program hits the road but not without some bumps

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork