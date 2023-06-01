A Metro Vancouver man and another from Alberta face several charges related to a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Metro Vancouver man and another from Alberta face several charges related to a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Alberta men face charges in Whitehorse drug raid

Mounties say more than $130,000 in cash was seized during the bust

Two men, one from Metro Vancouver and another from Alberta, are facing several charges following a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse.

A statement from Yukon RCMP says a search warrant was executed at a Whitehorse home on Saturday (May 27) and a 22-year-old Richmond man and 23-year-old Edmonton resident were arrested.

Charges against them include trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and money laundering.

Mounties say more than $130,000 in cash was seized during the bust, along with cellphones, scales and nearly two-thirds of a kilogram of what they believe is packaged cocaine.

A pickup truck that investigators allege was used during the suspected trafficking was also seized.

The two men have appeared in Territorial Court in Whitehorse and have been released on bail under the condition they leave Yukon and only return for court dates, including the next one, set for July 12.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EdmontonRichmond

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Court of Appeal overturns ruling directing Ottawa to help repatriate men in Syria
Next story
Provision of critical care at Salmon Arm hospital in jeopardy, doctor warns

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork