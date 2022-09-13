Avian flu detected at Chilliwack poultry farm

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the case was detected Sept. 12 at an undisclosed location

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is confirming the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chilliwack.

It was detected Sept. 12 on a commercial poultry farm, though the exact location has not been released.

As of Sept. 7, there were 13 premises in B.C. with cases detected, impacting 160,000 birds. Chilliwack will be added to that case count when data is updated Wednesday.

While the CFIA takes outbreaks seriously, their website reiterates that there is no evidence that HPAI can be transmitted to humans who eat cooked poultry or eggs.

