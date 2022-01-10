Highway 1 between Yale and Boston Bar, and Highway 3 east of Hope closed due to avalanche risk Jan. 10, 2022. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 between Yale and Boston Bar, and Highway 3 east of Hope closed due to avalanche risk Jan. 10, 2022. (DriveBC)

Avalanche risk forced closure of Fraser Canyon sections of Highways 1, 3

Highway 1 closed from Yale to Boston Bar, Highway 3 east of Hope

The spate of warmer weather and upcoming atmospheric river event on Tuesday have forced the closure of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon.

The closure of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon is from Yale (Victoria Street) to Boston Bar (Old Boston Bar Road) starting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. until further notice.

Highway 3 east of Hope will close for avalanche control at 9 a.m.

“The closure will be re-evaluated daily by the ministry’s avalanche team, with the highway reopening when it is safe, which may take several days given the upcoming weather system.”

Please check DriveBC.ca for updates.

The MOTI avalanche program is run by highly trained avalanche professionals who monitor weather and snowpack conditions continuously during the avalanche season. The program manages more than 60 avalanche areas that include almost 1,400 individual avalanche paths throughout the province.

RELATED: Similar risk declared about a month ago

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Atmospheric RiverAvalanche

Previous story
Another Atmospheric river to pour down on Lower Mainland
Next story
K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

Just Posted

Highway 1 between Yale and Boston Bar, and Highway 3 east of Hope closed due to avalanche risk Jan. 10, 2022. (DriveBC)
Avalanche risk forced closure of Fraser Canyon sections of Highways 1, 3

Another atmospheric river event will hit the Lower Mainland Tuesday through Wednesday night.
Another Atmospheric river to pour down on Lower Mainland

dsd
Abbotsford artist illustrates daughter’s ‘animal facts’ for new children’s picture book

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 to Thursday, Jan. 13, nothing but rain is expected, with temperatures ranging from a low of five degrees to a high of 10 degrees. (News file photo)
Environment Canada’s 7 day weather forecast shows no more snow for Lower Mainland