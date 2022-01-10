Avalanche risk forced closure of Fraser Canyon sections of Highways 1, 3

Highway 1 between Yale and Boston Bar, and Highway 3 east of Hope closed due to avalanche risk Jan. 10, 2022. (DriveBC)

The spate of warmer weather and upcoming atmospheric river event on Tuesday have forced the closure of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon.

The closure of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon is from Yale (Victoria Street) to Boston Bar (Old Boston Bar Road) starting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. until further notice.

Highway 3 east of Hope will close for avalanche control at 9 a.m.

“The closure will be re-evaluated daily by the ministry’s avalanche team, with the highway reopening when it is safe, which may take several days given the upcoming weather system.”

The MOTI avalanche program is run by highly trained avalanche professionals who monitor weather and snowpack conditions continuously during the avalanche season. The program manages more than 60 avalanche areas that include almost 1,400 individual avalanche paths throughout the province.

