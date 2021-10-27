Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” (News file photo)

Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” (News file photo)

‘Atmospheric river’ rainstorm headed for Fraser Valley, up to 70 mm expected

Heavy rains to start tonight until Thursday evening

A heavy rainstorm is expected to hit the Fraser Valley, bringing 50 to 70 millimetres of rain, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” It’s caused by narrow regions in the atmosphere transporting water vapor outside the tropics. Once the vapor hits land, it releases in the form of rain or snow.

“These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” says the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website. “Like rivers in the sky.”

The downpour start this evening will last until Thursday evening. It may cause flash floods, water pooling on roads as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, which is expected to get close to 50 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Previous story
Former B.C. teacher, kids club leader sentenced for child pornography possession
Next story
UPDATE: Alberta couple, and cat, missing in B.C. located

Just Posted

First responders were called out to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Camp on Laidlaw Road on Oct. 27 after a stabbing at or near the property. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Victim airlifted to hospital after early-morning stabbing near Trans Mountain pipeline camp

Left: An image of a man hauling the giant M&M down 1st Avenue. A Mission RCMP officer standing over the M&M after finding it in an nearby apartment. Facebook photos.
Giant M&M stolen from Mission candy shop, recovered thanks to vigilant neighbours

Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
PHOTOS: Upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ starring Jennifer Lopez comes to Seabird Island

Restaurants, pubs and wineries with temporary outdoor patios can now operate them until at least June 1, 2022. Those permits were due to expire on Oct. 31. (Image by Rose McAvoy from Pixabay)
Temporary restaurant and pub patios in Abbotsford get an extension