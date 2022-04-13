Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near Surrey border

American resident facing charges in connection with March 31 incident

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)

A U.S. man is facing charges including smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with a March 31 incident near the Douglas border crossing.

According to a police news release, three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized following the arrest of a man by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers.

READ ALSO: South Surrey firearms seizure highlighted in CBSA’s ‘border incidents of 2021’

The man – who was arrested under the Customs Act – allegedly crossed the border into Canada illegally through Peace Arch Park and joined a Canadian woman who was waiting in a cab.

In addition to smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, John Wright is charged with fail to comply contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Wright was remanded pending a bail hearing, and investigation is ongoing.

The case is an example of the “excellent” work being done to protect Canadians from “transnational criminal threats,” Supt. Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Border Integrity, said in the release.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

irregular border crosserRCMPSurrey

Previous story
The BCCDC needs your help identifying ticks and limiting Lyme disease
Next story
Health, lives of LGBTQ youth in B.C. improving but not yet equal: report

Just Posted

The Klassen Foundation Golf Classic is set to occur on June 2 at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.
Klassen Foundation Golf Classic debuting on June 2 at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

Drew Brayshaw presents an online talk 'Disaster in the Valley' on April 20. (Drew Brayshaw photo)
‘Disaster in the Valley’ talk will focus on effects of atmospheric river storms

The Ferny Coombe pool is slated to be replaced with a new year-round indoor aquatic centre in Agassiz, thanks to a grant from the government. (Contributed Photo/Reta Buchanan)
Multi-million dollar federal grant to fund new Agassiz aquatic centre

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford from April 15 to 17 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. (Abbotsford News file photo)
BC Classic and Custom Car Show returns to Abbotsford