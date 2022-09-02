American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio returning to Abbotsford

Performers taking over Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot from Sept. 8 to 12

The American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio returns to Abbotsford later this month. (Instagram photo)

The circus is returning to Abbotsford.

The American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio take over the parking lot at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre from Sept. 8 to 12.

The event is entitled ‘Run Away With The Circus’ and there will be a total of 10 shows spread out over the five scheduled days.

According to the organization’s website and social media, some of the featured performers include acrobats, clowns, motorcycle performers, high flyers, performers attempting incredible feats and more.

The tour is in Kamloops from Sept. 1 to 5 and after Abbotsford it heads to Surrey (Sept. 15 to 19), Tsawwassen (Sept. 22 to 25), Nanaimo (Sept. 29 to Oct. 3), Richmond (Oct. 6 to 10) and Coquitlam (Oct. 13 to 17).

It’s believed that Circo Osorio last performed in Abbotsford in July 2018.

For more information, visit americancrowncircus.com.

