All animals safe after Abbotsford dairy farm barn fire

Firefighters were able to contain fire to the first building that caught fire, city says

A large barn fire in Abbotsford was contained before it spread to other buildings on the dairy farm, the city confirmed.

The fire was on Sunday night on Maher Road in Sumas Prairie, and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service was called out at 8:43 p.m.

The city said all animals were able to be removed from the barn, and no residents have been displaced by the fire.

While the fire is not being deemed suspicious at this time, the cause was still under investigation as of Monday.

fire

