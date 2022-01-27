Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large: IHIT

Homicide detectives say shooting was not gang related

The four people that died in a shooting at a Richmond home Monday (Jan. 24) evening were related, according to Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP believe the shooting took place in the 4500-block of Garden City Road on Monday night but were not called to the home until the next day.

However, Lee said during a press conference on Thursday, this was not a case of intimate partner violence nor was it a gang-related shooting.

“Everyone involved was found inside the residence,” Lee said, adding that autopsy results are expected to come in later today. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at large.

Lee said that identities are not being released at this time as next of kin have not all been notified.

READ MORE: 4 people found dead in Richmond home following shooting, IHIT says

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHIT

Previous story
Conservation group Wildsight looks for solutions to save Radium bighorn sheep

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Child Development Centre is holding its first Family Day Raffle, with three prizes. (Facebook photo)
Fraser Valley Child Development Centre holds Family Day Raffle

The old Abbotsford Visitor Info Centre on DeLair Road has been converted to a warming centre through Archway, upsetting neighbours in the busy area. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
New warming centre brings issue of homelessness to Abbotsford neighbourhood

Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)
One fatality confirmed in Agassiz-Rosedale bridge crash: RCMP

A load of garbage dumped into the back of a truck trailer for transport. (Don Denton/ Black Press)
Abbotsford transfer station closed due to capacity issues and rail delays