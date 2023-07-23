VIDEO: Aldergrove house fire under investigation

An early morning fire caused extensive damage to an Aldergrove house in the 27100-block of 35th Avenue Sunday morning, July 23.

First reported around 5:30 a.m. the blaze was quickly extinguished by fire fighters, but not before the heat melted the siding on neighbouring houses.

Acting Langley assistant fire chief Ken Strand said the damage was likely beyond repair.

“I think the house is a complete loss,” Strand told the Langley Advance Times.

Five occupants of the house have been displaced.

They managed to escape without serious injury, but Strand said one person was transported to hospital as a precaution for treatment of “minor smoke inhalation.”

Fire and insurance investigators were on the scene and the house was expected to remain behind police tape for the next two

days.

Local resident Sara (who asked that her last name not be disclosed) captured images of the fire in progress from her back patio.

“My house is behind and two houses over from the fire,” Sara told the Langley Advance Times.

“I was woken up around 5:40a.m. to sirens and loud popping and cracking noises. I looked out my bedroom window to see the back of the house fully engulfed in flames.”

According to archived online listings from when the house was on the market, the three-storey 3442 square foot single family home was built in 2008.

It was described as having six bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms with an attached garage on a 5,000 sq ft lot.

