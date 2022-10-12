Alcohol a possible factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford, say police

Three-car crash Tuesday results in death of one of the drivers

A driver died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) at the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Crescent West in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11) in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said patrol officers came across the three-vehicle collision at 8:17 a.m. at the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Crescent West.

Emergency service workers also arrived. One of the drivers had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Walker said the other parties involved had injuries that were not life-threatening.

He said the 55-year-old driver of the “offending vehicle” remained on scene, and an impaired-driving investigation is in the early stages.

Investigators are asking that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from George Ferguson Way between Gladwin Road and Bourquin Crescent West around the time of the collision contact the APD at 604-859-5225.



