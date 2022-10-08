The sun rises over Chilliwack on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, the first day that Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley area. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Air quality advisory for Eastern Fraser Valley cancelled after 3 days

Metro Vancouver issued advisory Oct. 4 due to wildfire smoke, cancelled it Oct. 7

An air quality advisory that was put in place for the Eastern Fraser Valley on Tuesday has ended after three days.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Metro Vancouver cancelled the fine particulate matter air quality advisory for the area, which included Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison and Hope.

The advisory was issued on Oct. 4 due to wildfire smoke in the area.

“Air quality has improved due to a change in weather that has brought cleaner air into the entire region and helped reduce levels of smoke due to wildfires,” the press release stated.

Hazy conditions and intermittent local smoke impacts from continuing wildfires are expected until there is a more significant change in the weather. Wildfires continue to burn in nearby areas, including southeast of Chilliwack (near Chilliwack Lake), near Hope, and in Washington State.

Metro Vancouver works in cooperation with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District, and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality.

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

 

