Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))

Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))

Air ambulance called in following stabbing at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Person was stabbed multiple times

Emergency crews were called to Kent Institution Saturday afternoon following a stabbing.

Agassiz firefighters were dispatched to the maximum-security prison in Agassiz around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 to help set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.

The person was stabbed at least five times.

RCMP were also called to the scene.

It is not know if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the prison, or if the person injured is an inmate, officer or other staff.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Art Cooley, co-founder of Environmental Defense Fund, dies

Just Posted

Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))
Air ambulance called in following stabbing at Kent Institution in Agassiz

A child in El Salvador checks out his Canadian-packed Operation Christmas Child shoebox. (Frank King)
Fraser Valley folks fill more than 6,500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Alexis Middleton, 18, of Mission was last seen on Jan. 20, 2022. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 18-year-old Mission girl

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s Grand (Un)Gala is running throughout February and invites people to participate from home, meaning they can stay in their comfy shoes if they want. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley Grand (Un)Gala takes a different approach to fundraising