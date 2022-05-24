A Hydro-Québec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. Hydro-Québec says more than 130,000 customers are still without power after a powerful storm swept across the province on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro-Québec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. Hydro-Québec says more than 130,000 customers are still without power after a powerful storm swept across the province on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

About 76 per cent of homes in Quebec back on the grid after powerful weekend storm

At its peak, the storm darkened about 550,000 homes across the province

Quebec’s hydro utility says more than 130,000 customers are still without power after a powerful weekend storm uprooted trees and power lines across a large swath of the province.

Hydro-Québec said today it deployed about 700 employees to restore power to customers and that 76 per cent of affected clients are back on the grid.

One person died in Quebec during the storm and nine people died in Ontario, as winds gusts up to 151 kilometres per hour left a trail of damage across both provinces.

Hydro-Québec says that at the peak, about 550,000 homes in the province were in the dark across a territory stretching from Gatineau, Que., to Quebec City.

The utility says it will likely take longer than a couple days to restore power to about 30,000 customers in more remote areas of the province.

The hardest-hit areas in Quebec include the Laurentians, where 71,279 customers are still without power, along with the Outaouais and Lanaudière regions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Death toll from storm hits 10 as Ontario, Quebec communities survey damage

power outagesQuebecStorm

Previous story
Teen fatally stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub

Just Posted

Ava Gardner (left) and Alaina Lamb each play the lead role in Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts’ production of Matilda on May 26 and 27. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts performs musical Matilda

Coco Jafro is set to perform at the upcoming Concerts in the Country mini-series in Agassiz. (Contributed Photo/Harrison Festival Society)
“Concerts in the Country” lands in Agassiz in June

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

About 50 people gathered in Hope on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to hear Premier John Horgan announce $100 million in funding to honour Japanese-Canadians and to “continue the healing for generations to come,” Horgan said. The livestream broadcast of the announcement in Hope was hosted by the Tashme Historical Society. Folks gathered at the Hope Recreation Centre about 20 kilometres northwest of the former Tashme Internment Camp. At 1,200 acres in size, Tashme was Canada’s largest Japanese-Canadian internment site of the Second World War and, at its height, was home to 2,644 people. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II