Abbotsford’s Tradex reopens to events with Hot Tub and Swim Spa Blowout

The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Blowout event returns to Tradex on Friday (Feb. 4).

Events are back at Tradex and it all gets started tomorrow (Friday) with the Hot Tub and Swim Spa Blowout event.

The event runs in Tradex’s Hall A from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 6) and features free admission.

According to the event’s website, there are over 50 hot tubs and swim spas on display from five major brand and everything must be sold. Even the display models are priced to move.

On-site financing is also available for buyers.

COVID-19 safety policies for the event include frequent cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing and available hand sanitizer throughout the building.

The show runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event marks the return of indoor in-person events at Tradex, ending a nearly two-year absence of the facility hosting shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC Sportsmen’s Show was the last show to occur at Tradex. That event took place on March 7/8, 2020.

For more on the show, visit hottubexpo.com.

