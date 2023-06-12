Abbotsford’s Mia Skoone fundraising to represent Canada at trade mission in Peru

Abbotsford’s Mia Skoone, shown here with mayor Ross Siemens on election night 2022, is fundraising to join the Junior Team Canada Trade and Development Mission to Peru for 2023. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

For years, Abbotsford’s Mia Skoone gave back to the community and now she is looking for a little something in return to fuel her future aspirations.

The 2022 Abbotsford Senior grad made headlines as youngster by donating her birthday money to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre – including a total of $1,400 in 2020.

She also launched a youth mental health awareness page during the pandemic and was named the Youth Champion of Diversity at the 2022 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards. She also volunteered with AbbotsfordFirst during the 2022 municipal election.

But now she has received a unique opportunity to represent Canada at a trade mission in Peru later this summer and is looking for local support to fund the trip.

Skoone is currently enrolled at the University of Ottawa and working on a double major in political science and philanthropy at the school.

She was announced as a member of the Junior Team Canada Trade and Development Mission to Peru for 2023 earlier this year. The aim of the mission is to foster economic cooperation and sustainable development initiatives between Canada and Peru as members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Transpacific Partnership, signed in May 2018.

As an ambassador, she will showcase Canadian education opportunities for Peruvian students and identify trade opportunities in agriculture, education, environment, finance, mining, natural resources, and other sectors.

Ambassadors will also collaborate with the Canadian Embassy in Peru and the Peruvian – Canadian Chamber of Commerce to engage industry, government, community, and youth leaders. The agenda for the trip includes work with social entrepreneurs, advocates, and change makers on sustainable development projects for Indigenous and marginalized communities in Peru.

Skoone explained that each ambassador goes through a series of examinations including essays, videotapes, and an interview. She must also raise $5,000 to fund the trip.

“I’ll be working with the [Lima] Chamber of Commerce overseas and I have the rare opportunity to promote the businesses who want to sponsor me abroad as well,” she stated in an email.

The trip is through Global Vision, a national not-for-profit, registered charitable organization founded in 1991 by former politician Terry Clifford. Global Vision aims to engage enterprising young Canadians through education and hands-on experiences to develop as leaders that can and do make a difference in their communities, to Canada, and the world.

Those interested in aiding Skoone on her journey to Peru can send her an e-transfer at miaskoone@gmail.com.

