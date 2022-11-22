Abbotsford’s Hemingway’s Books and Records will be closing in January. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Hemingway’s Books and Records will be closing in January. (Instagram photo)

Hemingway’s Books and Records in Abbotsford set to close in January

Popular bookstore thought a new buyer would take over, but the deal fizzled out

An iconic business in downtown Abbotsford has announced they will be closing up shop in early 2023.

Hemingway’s Books and Records shared on Instagram that their final day of business will be Jan. 14, 2023.

The store has sold books, records and other media for over 33 years at 33765 Essendene Ave.

The actual building has been around for 82 years and has served as a liquor store, a grocery store, an auto-body shop and a thrift shop.

According to the Hemingway website, they have attempted to sell the business and thought a buyer was ready to take over but they pulled out Nov. 21. They also stated that rising rents, COVID complications and a massive re-imagining of the downtown Abbotsford neighbourhood all contributed to the decision.

They also announced that they will no longer be buying any items from customers. The store is well-known for purchasing used books and records from patrons.

The lease for the store ends on Jan. 31, 2023, but the tentative final day of business is set for Jan. 14, 2023. A close out sale that offers 20 per cent off everything in the store began on Nov. 22.

For more information, visit hemibooks.com.

