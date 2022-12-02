Abbotsford’s Harj Hadani creates shapewear success story

She’s one of Abbotsford’s most recognizable entrepreneurs, has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and for the past year her products have hit the shelves and sold well at La Senza.

Harj Hadani – aka @skinnyroti – is an Abbotsford self-made success story and has branched off from everything to transformation coaching, her shapewear line and recipes.

But her fitness and entrepreneurship journey didn’t happen overnight.

After she had her two children, Hadani gained nearly 45 pounds and suffered from mild postpartum depression. But she didn’t want to take medication, instead she decided to start working out.

Through hard work and dedication the results started appearing. Hadani began feeling better, had more energy and then chose to take a closer look at her diet to continue making progress.

She began sharing her recipes online through Instagram and her following began to grow. Shortly after that, Hadani launched the skinnyroti.com website – which includes recipes, food tips, fitness and other advice.

From there she entered the world of bodybuilding in 2015. She competed in several regional events and then in July of that year won the Overall Bikini Category, Masters at the provincial championship of the British Columbia Bodybuilding Association. She went on to compete at several more national and international events.

It was through her years working out that the shapewear idea began to form. She said that she initially wore a waist trainer shortly after her second child was born but found them very uncomfortable.

“My coach said I should go out and get a waist trainer and wear it for about 15 weeks to get some more shape,” she said. “But these waist trainers were literally like corsets – I couldn’t eat with it, it was pretty horrible. So it kind of got created out of a need for me. I was pulling the seams and adjusting the ones I had just to make them comfortable and more breathable.”

Hadani said the increase in comfort was incredible and shared her waist trainer with a friend who was also competing. That friend also loved the product and her shapewear journey began.

She now creates and sells a variety of shapewear and swimwear for both men and women. Hadani said her products aren’t only for those in the fitness space.

“There are a lot of uses for shapewear,” she said. “It can be used for any kind of post-surgery, for women who have just had babies to reduce stretch marks, people with back pain and just for posture. We’ve had a lot of reviews from people saying how much wearing the product has helped with posture and back pain.”

After selling her products on her website for awhile, she eventually got in touch with La Senza management through a friend. Hadani and La Senza reached an agreement last year and her products launched in select La Senza stores last September. She said it’s been great to see her creations available more easily for consumers.

“It’s been amazing,” she said, of the La Senza launch. “It was a brand new for them because they wanted to get into shapewear and we’ve also had some newer products going there as well.”

She also hinted at even bigger things coming in 2023 for her shapewear and her brand in general. Hadani believes she will have more exciting announcements related to nutrition and the food industry in the new year.

In addition to all of her entrepreneur work, Hadani also offers a number of training and fitness program guides on her website. For more information on Hadani and all her ventures, visit skinnyroti.com.

Harj Hadani is one of the most followed Abbotsford residents on Instagram.

Hadani and her family outside a La Senza story with her products. The store began offering her products in Sept. 2021. (Submitted)