Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf wins $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf is $50,000 richer thanks to a big Lotto 6/49 win in the Sept. 4 draw.

Burggraaf purchased his ticket at the Otter Co-op on Mount Lehman Road while picking up some ingredients for a stir-fry recipe. Later on while shopping at West Oaks mall, he decided to check his ticket.

“I checked the ticket on the scanner and thought I had only won $50,” Burggraaf said. “I took it to the clerk and it locked up his machine. It started to play music and he told me, ‘I think you won more than $50… you won $50,00.’”

Burggraaf said the first thing he did was call his wife to share the amazing news.

“She was so excited for me,” he said.

The Abbotsford resident said he can’t wait to soon set sail on a tropical Caribbean vacation and also looks forward to gifting some of his prize to family.

