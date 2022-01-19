Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf won $50,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw in September. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf won $50,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw in September. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf wins $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

Abbotsford resident purchased winning ticket at Otter Co-Op in west Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf is $50,000 richer thanks to a big Lotto 6/49 win in the Sept. 4 draw.

Burggraaf purchased his ticket at the Otter Co-op on Mount Lehman Road while picking up some ingredients for a stir-fry recipe. Later on while shopping at West Oaks mall, he decided to check his ticket.

“I checked the ticket on the scanner and thought I had only won $50,” Burggraaf said. “I took it to the clerk and it locked up his machine. It started to play music and he told me, ‘I think you won more than $50… you won $50,00.’”

Burggraaf said the first thing he did was call his wife to share the amazing news.

“She was so excited for me,” he said.

The Abbotsford resident said he can’t wait to soon set sail on a tropical Caribbean vacation and also looks forward to gifting some of his prize to family.

RELATED: Record-breaking 102 million winning lottery tickets sold across B.C. in 2021

abbotsford

Previous story
Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires
Next story
‘Angels among us’: neighbours, firefighters save Agassiz couple from carbon monoxide poisoning

Just Posted

The BC RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team is on scene at a drug-making operation on Lefeuvre Road just north of Starr Road in northwest Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
BC RCMP team investigates drug ‘super lab’ in rural Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf won $50,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw in September. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf wins $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary School and Yale Secondary School are both functionally closed until Monday (Jan. 24)
Pair of Abbotsford schools functionally close

Cady Arnold, customer service specialist with Prospera, and Archway staff Cassie Coers and Wanda Phillips display the many gifts that were contributed for local youth over the holidays as part of the Angel Tree Project.
Angel Tree Project in Abbotsford delivers gifts to 70 youths over the holidays