Abbotsford school district and partners fill backpacks and cupboards for back to school

Deadline this Friday for families to register for help reducing September costs

The back-to-school shopping season can be a time of anxiety and stress for many families.

To help ease the burden, a group of Abbotsford community partners and business sponsors work together each summer to help fill desks and cupboards for those who need it.

Over the last four years, the partnership has supported more than 20,000 children in Abbotsford with backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as hygiene products, a hamper of dry goods and one of perishable items, and a $25 gift card for Superstore.

While school is still a month away, the deadline for families to register is Friday, Aug. 5.

The back-to-school event is held on Aug. 27, in partnership with the Abbotsford Archway Food Bank, Hope City Church, the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, and Relate Church.

“A recent survey noted that the average Canadian family spends $709 on back-to-school supplies,” said Andrea Senft, manager of community partnerships at the school district. “This is out of reach for many families. Our goal is to relieve parents of these costs’ stress and anxiety while preparing children for the first day of school. We believe we are equipping children with better health, a better state of mind and a greater capacity to have a successful school year.”

In 2019, B.C. food banks recorded 124,713 visits, including 38,074 visits by children. This represents 30 per cent of food bank users, where 14 per cent were currently employed, and another three per cent were recently employed.

The event is made possible by many community sponsors, individual donations, and the support of Rick Hansen Secondary leadership students Pari Khanna and Keshaw Dubay.

This is a registered event only. If the program can support your family, complete the registration form by Aug. 5 at midnight.

For help registering, email backtoschool@abbyschools.ca or call 778-880-8554.

To register, visit abbyschool.ca, click on News Hub and then the Back to School event page.

