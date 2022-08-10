Abbotsford school board candidate from 2018 ramps up campaign

Jared White ran with Parents First Abbotsford and came just shy of earning place on board

A candidate who came close to winning a seat at the Abbotsford school board table in 2018 has thrown his hat into the ring once again.

Jared White was short just a few dozen votes in the last civic election, and declined a recount.

He announced in a press release Monday (Aug. 8) his intention to run in this year’s municipal election on Oct. 15 under the banner “Partners in Education.” Last time, it was Parents First Abbotsford, which had no affiliation with AbbotsfordFIRST, a civic election slate.

White is the first under the banner, but he says they are hoping to have more candidates by election time.

The page states that Partners in Education In Abbotsford is the “newest civic party with a growing membership of concerned electors dedicated to ensuring that the 2022-2026 Abbotsford school board is comprised of candidates that will respect parents as equal partners in the education of their children.”

He received 9,540 votes in 2018. It was not enough to beat Freddy Latham, who had 28 more votes. There were 17 candidates vying for the seven trustee positions, and SOGI 123 was one of the election issues.

After that election, White told his supporters he would consider running again.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the last of me,” he wrote on social media. “There is clearly an appetite for change out there; we just need to regroup and try again in 4 years. I’ll start posting again in early 2022 in preparation for the next civic election. Until then!”

White lives in Abbotsford with his wife and four children, and is an adoptive father. He has held pastoral roles in the community and participates in regular guest-speaking engagements.

White is also a current executive of the Abbotsford Christian Leaders Network.

He is also the executive director of the local charity, Advokate Life and Education Services.

White says he is running on a platform of change, and proposes, among other things, allowing the public to ask questions electronically and on social media during school board meetings and utilizing online polling of parents when making important decisions.

White also proposes a stronger crackdown on bullying and investing more in mental health, and proposes bringing back the K-7 rural schools that were reconfigured to K-5 a few years ago.

“I am running under a ‘Partners in Education’ banner because I want to make children my number-one priority by partnering with those who love and care for them the most,” he added.

The Abbotsford school district is holding an information session for candidates on Aug. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the school board office at 2790 Tims St.

So far, only one other candidate – Mike Rauch – has announced he will be running for a spot on the board of education.

