Abbotsford school board budget information night ahead, consultation period closes

Public is invited to engage with district staff on spending, student success and more

The Abbotsford School District is holding a public information night regarding their budget on May 5.

Anyone wanting to tune into the virtual event will need access to Microsoft Teams.

The Secretary-Treasurer will be providing an update on the projected budget for 2022-23 and will be discussing the district’s budget consultation results.

The event runs for an hour, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Find the link by clicking here.

The public has a few more days to provide input prior to the meeting. The district’s consultation portal is available on their website, at abbyschools.ca. The public can join the discussion online, where you can post an idea, ask a question, see the budgeting consultation timeline, and learn more about how spending relates to student success. The portal closes on May 5.

The next school board meeting will be held on May 10, and those are now open to the public in person.

