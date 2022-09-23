Abbotsford Police Department officer Christoper Conway has been charged with assault. (File photo)

Abbotsford police officer charged with assault

BC Prosecution Service announces charges on APD officer Christopher Conway

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of assault against Abbotsford police officer Christopher Conway in relation to an in-custody incident that occurred in Abbotsford on Nov. 21, 2021.

The charges were approved on Thursday (Sept. 22) and announced in a media statement.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.

The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2022 at the Abbotsford provincial courthouse.

The BCPS added that the matter is now before the court and will not be releasing any additional information or commenting further.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department’s Facebook page, Conway was sworn in as a new officer in January 2018.

