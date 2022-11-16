Abbotsford Police ask for help in solving 40-year-old missing-person case

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to solve a missing-person cold case.

Clayton Bussiere was living on Pearl Avenue in Abbotsford in 1982 when he went missing. He was 26 years old.

According to news reports at the time, Bussiere had played poker with some friends on the evening of Oct. 17, 1982 after finishing his shift as dispatcher at Abbotsford Taxi Ltd.

He then apparently left for home in his cab, which he owned and also drove for his personal use, the news reports stated.

Later, another cab driver who was at the Hi-Lite Burger Bar – now Rocko’s Diner – saw Bussiere drive by in his light-blue 1978 Pontiac Grand Le Mans with a passenger in the front seat.

The driver again saw Bussiere at about 7 p.m. with no passenger, heading east back toward the downtown area.

This was the last reported sighting of Bussiere. He did not show up for work the next day at 7 a.m.

ALSO SEE: RCMP ‘haven’t lost hope’ in 1990 missing person case, think Hope could hold answers

A press release issued at the time by the Matsqui Police Service indicated that investigators had checked out two leads, but the tips did not result in any useful information.

The release also stated that police had checked out several remote areas, but did not find either Bussiere or the cab.

Police also said, although they found no indications of foul play, the possibility had not been ruled out.

Bussiere was described in the news release as six-foot-one and 175 pounds with dark-brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache, and a scar on his forehead.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said Bussiere’s case remains open and is currently being investigated by the major crime unit.

“We are once again appealing to the community to come forward with any information they may have on Clayton’s disappearance,” he said.

“We believe someone out there knows some information that could be crucial in advancing this case and locating Clayton. Sometimes the smallest detail could be key.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD major crime unit at 604-859-5225.


