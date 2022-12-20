Abbotsford Police advise caution on roads after 20 cm of snow hits area

UFV campuses closed but most flights on time at Abbotsford Airport

Approximately 20 centimetres of snow hit the eastern Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, through the night on Tuesday (Dec. 20). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is cautioning motorists to stay off the roads Tuesday morning (Dec. 20) after some 20 centimetres of snow hit the region overnight.

The APD reported on its Facebook page at around 8 a.m. that road conditions on Highway 1 near Whatcom Road were white-out conditions.

“Please avoid travel unless necessary and ensure you are prepared for the road conditions,” the post states.

BC Transit indicates that all Central Valley Transit routes are suspended until further notice. Riders can check bctransit.com for the most up-to-date information.

As of 8:30 a.m., no further heavy snow was expected for the day, but strong outflow winds and “bitterly cold temperatures” are expected for the eastern Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada.

Wind-chill values of -25 to -20 are expected in Abbotford through Thursday.

“Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds,” states the weather alert from Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, most flights at Abbosford International Airport are running on time, although a few are late or delayed. Check abbotsfordairport.ca for the latest information.

The snow day doesn’t impact local schools, as students and staff have begun their two-week winter break. But University of the Fraser Valley has closed all of its campuses for the day and all in-person exams have been cancelled.

Staff are working remotely, and online exams are proceeding as scheduled. Students who have an in-person exam scheduled will receive communication from their faculty with instructions.

The City of Abbotsford reports that city crews were out all night clearing priority roads and will continue throughout the day.

“As conditions improve, crews will move to clear the other routes,” a statement on the city website indicates.

Curbside collection will not take place today, the city adds.

Also closed on Tuesday are all branches of the Fraser Valley Regional Library and the Archway Food Bank.



