Abbotsford part of B.C.’s rollout of new housing supply targets

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon has announced Vancouver and Victoria among the 10 inaugural communities subject to new housing targets. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver and Victoria are among the first 10 communities subject to new housing targets set by the provincial government under legislation passed last year.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the communities Wednesday morning in Vancouver, where Mayor Ken Sim joined him.

Abbotsford and Delta in the Fraser Valley; North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Port Moody in Greater Vancouver; Oak Bay and Saanich in Greater Victoria and Kamloops also made the list. Kamloops has also made the inaugural list.

“Our government is eager to work with this first cohort of municipalities to get shovels in the ground faster and ensure the homes people need get built,” Kahlon said.

He added that the housing crisis is hurting people and holding back our economy.

“(We’re) taking action with our partners to cut red tape and get homes built faster for people,” he said. “Municipalities are our critical partners in addressing the housing crisis and building healthy, economically viable communities.”

Provincial authority to set housing targets in those municipalities comes from the Housing Supply Act passed late last fall.

It encourages municipalities starting those with what the province calls “the greatest need and highest projected growth” to build more housing by knocking down barriers, including updating zoning bylaws and streamlining local development approval processes.

But the legislation also includes what the province calls “compliance options as a last resort” should municipalities struggle to create the necessary conditions for housing.

The provincial government that it chose the 10 municipalities based on an index, which economists and housing experts had developed. The index relies on the urgency of local housing needs, the availability of the right housing supply and housing affordability.

The province said in its release that it will set the final housing targets over the summer following consultations, adding that it encourages all communities to speed up local processes. Once the final housing targets are in place, the province will monitor progress.

Sims welcomed Wednesday’s announcement.

“The housing challenges we see today aren’t just limited to one municipality, they impact our region and province as a whole,” he said. “It’s great to see the provincial government taking an increased leadership role in ensuring the delivery of more housing across the province.”

He added Vancouver has made significant headway in breaking down longstanding barriers to housing approval and construction in the the last six months. “We hope our progress can inspire other communities across British Columbia to take bold action on housing,” he said.

The province plans to announce a second round of eight to 10 municipalities in late 2023.

