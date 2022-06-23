Abbotsford Police Const. Shaun Nagel, shown with service dog Karma, has been charged with two offences in relation to a February 2020 arrest in West Vancouver. (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Abbotsford Police Const. Shaun Nagel, shown with service dog Karma, has been charged with two offences in relation to a February 2020 arrest in West Vancouver. (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Abbotsford officer charged with assault for 2020 arrest in West Vancouver

RCMP at the time said suspect needed surgery after being bitten by police dog

An Abbotsford Police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to a 2020 incident in West Vancouver.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced the charges on Thursday (June 23) against Const. Shaun Nagel.

The incident took place Feb. 26, 2020, the BCPS stated in a press release. The service did not provide any further details about the incident.

However, police on that same date reported that an incident had occurred when an officer pulled over a vehicle with Ontario licence plates on Highway 1 near the Bradner rest stop in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults traffic cop in Abbotsford

The vehicle was uninsured, and an ID check of the driver revealed he was wanted on six warrants, RCMP E-division Traffic Services said in a statement at the time.

Police said when the officer tried to arrest the man, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer, and an altercation ensued.

The man was able to get away in a vehicle. He was followed “from a distance” by officers through several cities before they were able to stop him and arrest him on Capilano Bridge in West Vancouver.

The IIO said at the time that it was investigating the incident after the man was allegedly bitten by a police dog during his arrest and required surgery.

The IIO investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Nagel is scheduled to make his first appearance Aug. 3 in North Vancouver provincial court.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCourtPolice

Previous story
B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears
Next story
Trust in social systems ‘destroyed’: Victim of fraudulent Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police Const. Shaun Nagel, shown with service dog Karma, has been charged with two offences in relation to a February 2020 arrest in West Vancouver. (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)
Abbotsford officer charged with assault for 2020 arrest in West Vancouver

The U20 women’s 100m qualifiers took place on Thursday at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley-born track athlete returns home to race at Bell Canadian National championships

B.C. Soccer Hall of Famer and proud Sts'ailes athlete Terry Felix recently received the Indspire Award, among the highest honours the Canadian Indigenous community can bestow. (Contributed Photo/Debbie Felix)
Sts’ailes athlete, former Whitecap Terry Felix wins Indspire Award

Abbotsford’s Keeping Road is the subject of a paranormal investigation by a YouTube channel. (YouTube photo)
VIDEO: Is Abbotsford’s Keeping Road one of Canada’s most haunted roads?