Abbotsford mayor honoured as ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks, drops game puck

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and other Community Heroes dropped the puck at the Rogers Arena, Saturday April 9. Photo Vancouver Canucks.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun was honoured by the Vancouver Canucks as a “Community Hero,” dropping the puck during a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Arena on April 9.

Braun, along with other honourees like the mayors of Princeton and Merritt, members of the Armed Forces, first responders, health care professions, educators and essential workers, all took part in the ceremony, which is sponsored by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

A press release issued by the team described the event as a way to “honor the countless heroes who have contributed to their communities throughout the pandemic, floods, wildfires and other challenges facing British Columbia this year.”

The guests were invited to centre ice, and shook hands with the captains before the playing of the national anthems and the puck drop.

They watched the game from a box suite. Canucks went on to win a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

– with files from Andrea Demeer

