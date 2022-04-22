Abbotsford man charged with second stabbing in less than two years

Matthew Roy was previously convicted of aggravated assault for July 2020 incident

Matthew Roy has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing that took place March 6, 2022 in Abbotsford.

A man who was previously convicted of a stabbing in Abbotsford has been charged in relation to another stabbing.

Matthew Joshua Brett Roy, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault for an incident on March 6.

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said at about 8 p.m. that day, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Riverside Road for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a wounded 29-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Walker said both parties were known to each other.

Roy was identified as the suspect and was located and arrested on March 15, Walker said. He has been in custody since that date.

Roy was previously charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a 34-year-old man on July 13, 2020 in the same area of Abbotsford.

The victim was stabbed in his upper body, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police issued a press release on July 17, 2020, saying they were looking for Roy. He was subsequently arrested and remained in custody until his sentencing on March 29, 2021.

After pleading guilty to that stabbing, Roy received an additional seven months and 24 days in prison, two years of probation and a 10-year firearms ban.

According to the provincial court database, Roy has other prior convictions for assault with a weapon, break-and-enter, robbery, possession of stolen property, resisting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, and several counts of breaching his conditions.



