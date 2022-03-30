Abbotsford man charged in fatal North Delta shooting

A 31-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged with second-degree murder relating to a fatal shooting at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Shane MacKichan photo)

An Abbotsford man has been charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting in North Delta in early February.

According to a press release, DPD officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man died as a result of his injuries. Delta police have since identified the victim as 54-year-old Dana Gilbertson.

The DPD’s major crime section assumed control of the investigation and arrested a suspect for the shooting and an unrelated outstanding warrant on Feb. 12.

On Wednesday (March 30), police announced that Crown counsel had approved a second-degree murder charge against 31-year-old Aaron Spencer Dutiaume of Abbotsford. Dutiaume remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Police believe the murder to be an isolated targeted incident and not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“This violent crime created significant fear in a North Delta neighbourhood. We are pleased we can restore a sense of safety by announcing the arrest and charge of Mr. Dutiaume,” Insp. Heath Newton, officer in charge of the DPD’s investigative section, said in a press release.

Police are unable to provide any additional information as the matter is now before the courts.



